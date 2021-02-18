Why February 20th Matters In Rock History

It’s February 20th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1960, a 16-year-old guitarist named Jimi Hendrix made his stage debut when he played a show at Seattle’s Temple De Hirsch Sinai synagogue. He was fired halfway through the gig because of his show-off style and wild playing.

In 1982, Pat Benatar married musician-producer Neil Geraldo in Hawaii.

In 1970, the Plastic Ono Band released their single “Instant Karma,” which John Lennon wrote, recorded and mixed in one day the month before.

In 1976, all four members of Kiss had their footprints put in the pavement outside of Hollywood’s Grauman’s Chinese Theatre.

In 2003, 100 people died after pyrotechnics ignited a Rhode Island club during a Great White show. The band’s singer, Ty Longley, was also killed in the tragedy, which happened when foam soundproofing caught fire. The blaze spread quickly and fans all tried to escape through the same exit. The two club owners and the band’s former tour manager were all charged with involuntary manslaughter.

And in 2004, Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme said he would carry on with the group after bassist Nick Oliveri and singer Mark Lanegan left it.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)