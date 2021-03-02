Why March 4th Matters In Rock History

It’s March 4th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1966, The London Evening Standard published John Lennon’s controversial statement that the Beatles were "more popular than Jesus."

In 1994, Kurt Cobain was rushed to the hospital after overdosing on alcohol and drugs in a Rome hotel during Nirvana’s European tour. The rocker had taken 50 to 60 pills of Rohypnol mixed with champagne.

In 1977, CBS released The Clash’s self-titled debut album in the UK but refused to put it out in America until 1979.It didn't stop fans from getting the record though – Americans bought over 100-thousand imported copies of the effort, making it one of the biggest-selling imports of all time.

And in 1967, The Rolling Stones had the number one song in the country with “Ruby Tuesday,” the band’s fourth hit to top the chart.

