Why March 20th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

March 18, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

It’s March 20th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1969, John Lennon married Yoko Ono at the British Consulate Office in Gibraltar.

In 1999, Radiohead’s behind the scenes film, Meeting People is Easy, premiered at Austin’s South by Southwest Festival.

In 1982, Joan Jett and the Blackhearts’ song “I Love Rock and Roll” was number one on the chart.

In 2003, Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand became the proud father of a daughter who he named Mia Angelina Rand.

And in 1991, tragedy struck Eric Clapton when his four-year-old son Conor fell to his death from the window of a 53-story New York City apartment building. Clapton would go on to write his song “Tears in Heaven” about the grief he felt following the accident.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T: This Day in Music)

