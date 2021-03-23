Demi Lovato: Through The Years

Demi Lovato became a household name after starring in Disney Channel favorite, Camp Rock. Once she made her transition to the music world with her debut studio album, Don't Forget, she skyrocketed to superstardom. Since then, the singer has released seven studio albums, returned to acting and has been honored for her roles in mental health advocacy.

Although many know Demi for her powerhouse vocals and vulnerable lyrics her advocacy for mental health and willingness to be open about her road to recovery since dealing with her personal battle with addiction has helped many others dealing with similar issues. iHeartRadio is rewinding the clock to take a look back at the star's personal and musical transformation over the last 13 years. Scroll on for Demi through the years.