Demi Lovato: Through The Years
April 2, 2021
Demi Lovato became a household name after starring in Disney Channel favorite, Camp Rock. Once she made her transition to the music world with her debut studio album, Don't Forget, she skyrocketed to superstardom. Since then, the singer has released seven studio albums, returned to acting and has been honored for her roles in mental health advocacy.
Although many know Demi for her powerhouse vocals and vulnerable lyrics her advocacy for mental health and willingness to be open about her road to recovery since dealing with her personal battle with addiction has helped many others dealing with similar issues. iHeartRadio is rewinding the clock to take a look back at the star's personal and musical transformation over the last 13 years. Scroll on for Demi through the years.
2008
In 2008, Demi starred alongside the Jonas Brothers in Camp Rock. The film premiered on June 20, 2008, to 8.9 million viewers.
A few months after the success of the TV movie, Demi releases her debut studio album, Don't Forget. Ten tracks from the pop-rock album were co-written by her Camp Rock co-stars, the Jonas Brothers.
2009
Selena Gomez and Demi Lovato met on the set of Barney and Friends in 2001. 8 years later the inseparable pair came together for Disney's Princess Protection Program.
2010
She headlined her first national tour, Demi Lovato: Live in Concert and later joined the Jonas Brothers: Live in Concert tour as a guest.
In November of 2010, Demi announced she would be leaving Sonny with a Chance and taking a hiatus from her acting career. This same month, the “Don’t Forget” singer dropped out of the Jonas Brothers tour and entered a rehab facility for treatment.
2011
The singer joined Seventeen as a Contributing Editor and penned an essay for readers about the pressure to be perfect.
Unbroken, Demi’s third studio album, was released in September 2011. Her lead single, “Skyscraper” was a vulnerable, but empowering track about overcoming her struggles.
2012
MTV aired a documentary about Demi’s recovery process called Demi Lovato: Stay Strong.
Demi joined the U.S. version of The X Factor as a judge and mentor alongside Simon Cowell, LA Reid, and Britney Spears.
2013
The singer released her fourth studio album in 2013, titled Demi.
She recorded the titular track of the smash-hit Disney film Frozen, "Let It Go". It appeared on the soundtrack and played while the credits rolled.
Demi appeared on Glee, playing Santana's, portrayed by the late Naya Rivera, love interest.
She became a New York Times bestseller after releasing her book, STAYING STRONG: 365 Days a Year.
2014
Demi released a skincare line called, Devonne by Demi.
2015
Demi released her fifth album, Confident, which was nominated for best pop vocal album at the 59th Grammy Awards. This was the first time a Hollywood Records project was nominated for a Grammy.
Demi Lovato got real in her speech while accepting the Rulebreaker honor at Billboard's Women in Music 2015:
“When I got the Rulebreaker award, I thought it was so awesome because for the first time in my life, and in my career, I felt like I've grown to know who I am as a person and an artist, so being a rule breaker, it's not intentional and that's what's awesome about it. When you're yourself, people see it.”
She and Nick Jonas joined forces for the Honda Civic Tour Featuring Demi Lovato & Nick Jonas: Future Now.
2017
She released her single, “Sorry Not Sorry," which became her best-selling single in the US.
February 2017, Lovato executive-produced a documentary titled Beyond Silence, which spotlighted three different experiences with mental health.
Demi, staying transparent about her recovery, admitted that her first treatment was not entirely successful in keeping up with her sobriety in her October 2017 YouTube documentary, Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated.
She joined Puerto Rican singer, Luis Fonsi for an upbeat, bilingual duet, “Échame la Culpa”. Demi sings in Spanish on the track, citing the help of Luis and a tutor.
2018
Demi announced that her spring Tell Me You Love Me tour will feature pre-show therapy sessions hosted by CAST Centers, an addiction treatment center co-owned by the singer.
After being rushed to the hospital in July 2018 from an overdose, the singer had a mostly quiet 2019 out of the spotlight, focusing on her personal well-being.
2019
Demi cheerfully announced via Instagram that Scooter Braun would be taking over as her manager.
2020
Demi's return to music started with a bang when she was invited to sing the national anthem at the Super Bowl in February 2020.
She returned to the stage a few weeks later when she gave a heart-wrenching debut performance of “Anyone”.
Demi also returned to the small screen in new episodes of the popular sitcom, Will & Grace.
She released an upbeat self-love anthem titled “I Love Me” that spread a message about personal growth and putting yourself first.
2021
Demi made all of our days with her joyful cover of “Lovely Day” by Bill Withers during President Joe Biden’s Inauguration special.
In March, a telling, multi-part documentary titled Demi Lovato: Dancing With The Devil was released. In it, the “Anyone” singer revealed more details from the night of her overdose in July 2018.
She came out as pansexual in a recent interview.
"I heard someone call the LGBTQIA+ community the alphabet mafia," the "Skyscraper" musician recalled, adding, "That's it! That's what I'm going with. I'm part of the alphabet mafia and proud."
Demi releases her seventh studio album today (April 2) titled Dancing with the Devil... the Art of Starting Over. Lovato explained the album in a recent livestream:
“If you listen to it track by track, if you follow the track listing, it’s kind of actually like the non-official soundtrack to the documentary. Because it really does follow my life over the past couple of years,” Lovato explained.
Photos: Getty Images