Earlier this month, Paul McCartney announced McCartney III Imagined: a compilation of reimagined versions of songs from his latest album, III, remixed by a group of interesting, influential musicians. On Thursday (March 25), Beck shared his contribution — a "groovy" rendition of "Find My Way" — and recalled the story of how a night out dancing with the Beatles legend and his wife Nancy inspired his remix.

"I remember hanging out at a get together with Paul and his wife Nancy several years ago and Nancy mentioned that she wanted to go out dancing before calling it a night," Beck wrote on Instagram. "After a bit of an odyssey looking for a place, we finally found a bar in Hollywood with a DJ. I remember everybody feeling loose and in the moment—Paul and Nancy were tearing it up and completely enjoying themselves."

When McCartney asked the singer-songwriter to put his spin on the track last year, Beck "wanted to channel a bit of the feeling of [that night].

"I was thinking of that image of Paul in his groove," he explained. "There was a falsetto vocal in his original track that made me want to lean further into something loose and funky – I took my Hofner and put down a few bass lines and it fell together from there. After I ’d [sic] turned in the remix, Paul called and mentioned he’d been dancing in his kitchen to the track all week, kind of full circle to that night."

Listen to Beck's remix of "Find My Way" above.

McCartney III Imagined is slated for an April 16 release and also features St. Vincent, Josh Homme, Ed O'Brien, Damon Albarn, Phoebe Bridgers and more.

Photo: Getty Images