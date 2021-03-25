Cat Climbs On Bridge Light, Jumps Away From Rescuers In Fort Lauderdale

One curious kitty said "no" to rescue attempts on a bridge in South Florida, according to NBC Miami.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue (FLFR) crews were called Wednesday (March 24) afternoon to the 17th street bridge, where they found a cat perched on a light fixture jutting from the bridge. The cat was sitting 50 feet above water and appeared unable to make its way back to safety, fire rescue said.

With help from the state Department of Transportation, first responders sprang into action to help the feline. The cat took matters back into its own paws and jumped away from rescuers, successfully making its way back to the bridge, according to FLFR.