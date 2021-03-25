Feedback

Cat Climbs On Bridge Light, Jumps Away From Rescuers In Fort Lauderdale

By Zuri Anderson

March 25, 2021

One curious kitty said "no" to rescue attempts on a bridge in South Florida, according to NBC Miami.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue (FLFR) crews were called Wednesday (March 24) afternoon to the 17th street bridge, where they found a cat perched on a light fixture jutting from the bridge. The cat was sitting 50 feet above water and appeared unable to make its way back to safety, fire rescue said.

With help from the state Department of Transportation, first responders sprang into action to help the feline. The cat took matters back into its own paws and jumped away from rescuers, successfully making its way back to the bridge, according to FLFR.

Today at approximately 3:30PM units from Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue were called out for an animal rescue incident. Upon...

Posted by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue on Wednesday, March 24, 2021

"The cat is believed to be part of a feral group that lives beneath the bridge," the fire rescue posted on Facebook along with pictures. "To prevent an additional rescue or tragedy, our personnel and animal control did not attempt to apprehend the cat in fear of it jumping from the bridge or running into traffic."

Photo: Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue

