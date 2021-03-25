Middle Tennessee Braces For Severe Storms, Risk Of Tornadoes

Middle Tennessee has been declared a high-risk for severe weather on Thursday (March 25) ahead of potential storms and a threat of tornadoes. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), all of Middle Tennessee is at risk of tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail, and even flooding throughout the day. A flash flood watch has been issued for the mid-state until 1 a.m. Friday, FOX 17 reports.

The severe weather is expected to hit Nashville between 1-9 p.m. as it heads east across the state. According to News Channel 5, two waves of storms will hit the mid-state. The first will bring heavy rain, strong wind, and possibly hail, while the second will be "stronger and faster."

The main threats, according to the NWS, are winds over 65 mph, isolated flash flooding, and the potential for a couple strong tornadoes. Several school districts in the mid-state moved over to remote learning, while others are letting students out early on Thursday afternoon.