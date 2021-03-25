Middle Tennessee Braces For Severe Storms, Risk Of Tornadoes
By Sarah Tate
March 25, 2021
Middle Tennessee has been declared a high-risk for severe weather on Thursday (March 25) ahead of potential storms and a threat of tornadoes. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), all of Middle Tennessee is at risk of tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail, and even flooding throughout the day. A flash flood watch has been issued for the mid-state until 1 a.m. Friday, FOX 17 reports.
The severe weather is expected to hit Nashville between 1-9 p.m. as it heads east across the state. According to News Channel 5, two waves of storms will hit the mid-state. The first will bring heavy rain, strong wind, and possibly hail, while the second will be "stronger and faster."
The main threats, according to the NWS, are winds over 65 mph, isolated flash flooding, and the potential for a couple strong tornadoes. Several school districts in the mid-state moved over to remote learning, while others are letting students out early on Thursday afternoon.
TORNADOES POSSIBLE!!! We plan to go live on Facebook at NOON CDT. Tornadoes, damaging winds, large hail, localized flooding possible across ALL OF MIDDLE TENNESSEE this afternoon and evening. Storms will move fast, so act quickly when warnings are issued. #tnwx pic.twitter.com/dnwHR9OpX5— NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) March 25, 2021
As Thursday's storms are expected to be fast-moving, weather forecasters urge quick action in the event of any warnings that are issued.
For anyone unfamiliar with tornados, warning signs could include: large hail; a large, dark, low-lying cloud; or a loud sound similar to a train. If a tornado has been spotted in your area, take cover immediately. Find more tips and community resources, go to FOX 17 here.
Photo: Getty Images