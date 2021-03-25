Oops? Oregon Agency Accidentally Invites 11,000 For Vaccine Appointments

The Oregon Health Authority (OHA) made a mistake this week, but it's good news for whoever was involved with it.

The agency confirmed Wednesday (March 24) that their partners at All4Oregon mistakenly invited nearly 11,000 ineligible recipients to schedule a vaccination appointment, according to KOIN 6.

“It was simply an error on our part," OHA Director Patrick Allen said. "We had intended to send names that were eligible on Monday and in addition to sending names that were eligible on Monday, we sent 11,000 names that weren’t eligible until the 19th of April. Those folks got emails from All4Oregon to offer scheduling and we decided to ask that those appointments not be canceled.”

OHA has since apologized for the mistake, and All4Oregon will be honoring the offered appointments, reporters said. The agency has been sending the information of eligible people to All4Oregon since February. This is to coordinate with them and schedule vaccine appointments at the Oregon Convention Center.

Those who received the invite in error told KOIN 6 the scheduling process was easy -- and a relief.

Allen added that the 11,000 doses that will be given out of order won't negatively affect supplies who are already eligible. More vaccine doses are on the way, he noted.

Photo: Getty Images