Permanent COVID-19 Vaccination Site Coming To Miramar, See When It Opens

Residents won't need book an appointment at the permanent COVID-19 vaccination site is coming to South Florida, according to NBC Miami.

The walk-up site will open on Friday, March 26 at Vizcaya Park in Miramar, operated by the Florida Division of Emergency Management. They're also partnering with Broward County to administer the Pfizer vaccine to the community, reporters said.

"We are excited that the state has decided to open this permanent location in the heart of Miramar," Broward Mayor Wayne Messam said in a press release. "Our residents will greatly benefit from this location. We are hopeful that this will eventually get us back to some sense of normalcy after a challenging pandemic year."

Workers will give both first and second doses to eligible people seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. or until doses run out. They will have 200 doses a day, journalists added. The park is located at 14200 Southwest 55th Street.

According to NBC Miami, "Individuals must be 50 years or older to qualify, and they will be asked to present proof of Florida residency, such as a driver's license. People who are under 50 who have been deemed by a doctor to be "extremely vulnerable" to the virus are also eligible. They must have a form filled out from the Florida Department of Health when they arrive at the site."

For more information about COVID-19 vaccine eligibility, click here.

