Plane Diverted To Denver After Shirtless Passenger Tries To Open Exit Door

By Rebekah Gonzalez

March 25, 2021

A plane bound for Los Angeles was diverted to Denver after a passenger attempted to open the exit door during the flight on Wednesday, March 24, reports NBC5.

A video from a fellow passenger shows what went down on Spirit Airlines flight 185 that derailed their journey.

The passenger, who asked to remain anonymous, told NBCLA the passenger seen in the video came out of the restroom shirtless and tried to open the exit door.

Other passengers came to hold the man down, which can be seen in the video. The identity of the man who disrupted the flight was not immediately available.

When the flight landed in Denver, authorities removed the man from the plane. They continued to Los Angeles International Airport and arrived after midnight due to the delay, reports NBC5.

"It is important to note that opening a door inflight is impossible due to air pressure inside the cabin pinning the door against its frame with force stronger than any person could ever overcome,” said Spirit Airlines in a statement. “Safety is our number one priority at Spirit Airlines. Law enforcement met the aircraft in Denver and took the passenger into custody. We thank the crew members and Guests who assisted for handling this situation quickly prior to arrival.”

