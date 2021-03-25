A plane bound for Los Angeles was diverted to Denver after a passenger attempted to open the exit door during the flight on Wednesday, March 24, reports NBC5.

A video from a fellow passenger shows what went down on Spirit Airlines flight 185 that derailed their journey.

The passenger, who asked to remain anonymous, told NBCLA the passenger seen in the video came out of the restroom shirtless and tried to open the exit door.

Other passengers came to hold the man down, which can be seen in the video. The identity of the man who disrupted the flight was not immediately available.