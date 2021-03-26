Blocked Suez Canal Might Cause Another Toilet Paper Shortage

The world could face another toilet paper crisis amid a global shipping container crisis.

Suzano SA, which is the world's largest producer of wood pulp, a material needed to make toilet paper, warned that a demand for shipping containers could delay its shipments, Bloomberg.com reports.

Suzano SA's Chief Executive Officer Walter Schalka said there could be yet another global toilet paper shortage if the problem continues as the company has already been forced to push back shipments originally scheduled for March into April.

Bloomberg reports there has already been a worldwide shipping crisis even prior to the ongoing situation at the Suez Canal, where a giant vessel is blocking shipping vessel traffic and could take days or even weeks to move. An increased demand for shipping containers from China has led to a shortage that has trickled down through the global economy for months and already impacted supplies of other products such as coffee and cheese.

News of another possible toilet paper shortage comes one year after the COVID-19 pandemic hit the United States, which led to retailers scrambling to meet the high demands of individuals panic buying products -- notably toilet paper -- in bulk while facing quarantine.

Last April, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon told 'the TODAY Show,' "in the last five days, we've sold enough toilet paper for every American to have their own roll."

Photo: Getty Images