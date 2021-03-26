Cardi B Clears The Air On The Rumors Of An Eminem Collaboration

Cardi B is not having it with any of the rumors regarding a potential Eminem collaboration.

After word spread on Twitter that Slim Shady declined the rapper's request to work with him because "she doesn’t care about the culture or her craft," the New York native took to Twitter to set the record straight. "BIG LIES," she wrote in response to the whispers, adding, "I get off the internet and ya makin sh*t up. I haven’t sent no songs to no artist yet."

Cardi went on to admit that she loves Em's works and has much respect for the rap legend. "This don’t even make sense," she concluded.

She went on to hype up who she indeed has recorded collaborations with, writing, "Since they like to make up LIES about me cause their so obsessed just know this .. y'all laughing about this fake rumor but wait until y’all see these next collabs."

Earlier this week, Cardi celebrated a career high when her latest hit, "Up," topped the Billboard Hot 100. The accolade extended her record for most Hot 100 No. 1s among female rappers. It also made her the first female rapper with two Hot 100 No. 1s with no accompanying acts.