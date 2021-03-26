Demi Lovato Sobs, Screams In Agonizing 'Dancing With The Devil' Outtake
By Paris Close
March 26, 2021
Demi Lovato revisits her life-threatening overdose in an agonizing outtake from her next music video.
On Friday (March 26), TMZ acquired an outtake from the singer’s upcoming music video for her newly-released single, “Dancing with the Devil.” The hard-to-watch clip shows Lovato reenacting her painful recovery as she tosses and turns in her hospital bed, hooked to tubes and monitors, while wailing and yelling as fights for her life.
The imagery, albeit difficult to watch, is based on the 28-year-old’s true story, chronicling the Disney alum’s tumultuous hospitalization when she overdosed on fentanyl-laced heroin back in July 2018. Many shots in the clip show the pop star gazing into the camera and pulling at her hair before unleashing a feral scream.
In the staggering clip, Lovato, with tears streaming down her face, lip-syncs the emotionally-charged chorus: “I was dancing with the devil / Out of control / Almost made it to heaven / It was closer than you know / Playing with the enemy / Gambling with my soul / It's so hard to say no / When you're dancing with the devil.”
According to TMZ, Lovato co-helmed the music video with Michael D. Ratner within the last week. What’s more, sources told the outlet that Lovato improvised the dramatic scene, which apparently made people on the set “really nervous” for the superstar. Despite the fact that Lovato saw the scene as “cathartic,” it was said that the impromptu moment was not included in the final cut of the visual.
"Dancing with the Devil" was teased in the trailer for her YouTube documentary of the same name, which sees Lovato and her loved ones recalling the fateful night when she almost lost her life after overdosing, her past experiences with relapsing, addiction, and many other harrowing moments after the incident.
Photo: YouTube/Demi Lovato
Video: TMZ