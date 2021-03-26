Demi Lovato Sobs, Screams In Agonizing 'Dancing With The Devil' Outtake

Demi Lovato revisits her life-threatening overdose in an agonizing outtake from her next music video.

On Friday (March 26), TMZ acquired an outtake from the singer’s upcoming music video for her newly-released single, “Dancing with the Devil.” The hard-to-watch clip shows Lovato reenacting her painful recovery as she tosses and turns in her hospital bed, hooked to tubes and monitors, while wailing and yelling as fights for her life.

The imagery, albeit difficult to watch, is based on the 28-year-old’s true story, chronicling the Disney alum’s tumultuous hospitalization when she overdosed on fentanyl-laced heroin back in July 2018. Many shots in the clip show the pop star gazing into the camera and pulling at her hair before unleashing a feral scream.