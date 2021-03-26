Here Are Some Upcoming Spring Events, Open Locations In Seattle

Spring is finally here in the Emerald City. With COVID-19 restrictions easing very steadily and more vaccines rolling out to the public, it looks like more activities will be going on this season. Some events and locations will still have safety measures in place, but there will still be plenty of fun things to do around the metro area. Trying out restaurants, attending festivals, enjoying the flowers in bloom -- the list goes on. Speaking of lists, here are some upcoming events happening in the Seattle area this spring.

Seattle International Film Festival

If you're comfy enjoying your movies at home, we have just the thing for you. The Seattle International Film Festival will be available on streaming this year, meaning you can have access to 93 features and 126 shorts from 69 countries, according to the festival's website. They also teased future opportunities to "gather and celebrate." Tickets are on sale now, and the festival runs from April 8 through 18.