Here Are Some Upcoming Spring Events, Open Locations In Seattle
By Zuri Anderson
March 26, 2021
Spring is finally here in the Emerald City. With COVID-19 restrictions easing very steadily and more vaccines rolling out to the public, it looks like more activities will be going on this season. Some events and locations will still have safety measures in place, but there will still be plenty of fun things to do around the metro area. Trying out restaurants, attending festivals, enjoying the flowers in bloom -- the list goes on. Speaking of lists, here are some upcoming events happening in the Seattle area this spring.
Seattle International Film Festival
If you're comfy enjoying your movies at home, we have just the thing for you. The Seattle International Film Festival will be available on streaming this year, meaning you can have access to 93 features and 126 shorts from 69 countries, according to the festival's website. They also teased future opportunities to "gather and celebrate." Tickets are on sale now, and the festival runs from April 8 through 18.
Walk around some local museums
Several museums have reopened their doors or will be coming back soon. Revisit some cultural and historical moments at the Seattle Art Museum with a new exhibit called "Jacob Lawrence: The American Struggle;" this experience will run through May. Seattle Pi said the Museum of History and Industry will be open to the public again on April 2 with a new exhibit: "Stand Up Seattle: The Democracy Project." Other reopened museums include the Museum of Flight, National Nordic Museum and Museum of Pop Culture.
Seattle Restaurant Week
You have a chance to support some local businesses! Foodies can rejoice as well because 215 restaurants will be participating in this year's Seattle Restaurant Week. From April 1 to April 30, eateries will offer special prix fixe menus with $20 lunch and $35 and $50 dinner options. You can order takeout, get a heat-at-home meal kit, outdoor dining meals and other formats!
Experience nature with these events and destinations
Since it's springtime, that means plenty of flower festivals are around for the fresh air, sunshine and photo ops.
For example, you can take a drive down to Skagit Valley to enjoy the Tulip Festival. For all of April, you can enjoy see colorful fields of tulips, shop from local businesses, ride a trolley through fields and enjoy food and drinks. Masks are required, and you need to get your ticket in advance.
Then there are the lovely cherry blossoms. You can either watch the University of Washington's virtual feed on their blooming trees, or swing by the Japanese Gardens at the Arboretum (reservation required). "Kubota Garden in Rainier Beach also has a few cherry blossom trees along with 30 hydrangea varieties that should begin to bloom mid-spring," Seattle Pi wrote.
Photo: Getty Images