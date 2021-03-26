Here's What Art Rooney II Said About Attendance At Steelers' Games In 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II is optimistic about having fans back at full capacity during home games at Heinz Field in 2021.

The Steelers had no attendance for their first two home games in 2020 before allowing about 5,000 fans for games against the Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals in October and November, and eventually closing to the public again for the remainder of the season.

Rooney said the Steelers are aiming to not only have fan attendance, but also full crowds in 2021 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think we will. I am kind of optimistic about it,” Rooney while answering questions from Steelers Nation Unite members on Thursday (March 25) via the Steelers' official website. “Obviously, it’s still early, it’s only March, so we’ll see how things go. But I am optimistic we will have fans. Frankly, I am optimistic that we will have a full stadium by this fall.

Rooney said fans getting vaccinated will be a crucial part of returning to full capacity, but didn't say whether being vaccinated would be a requirement for attending games.

“Hopefully, everybody is out there getting the vaccine and is going to be able to get in crowds and things like that again,” Rooney said. “Hopefully, we are going to be back to pretty close to normal by the fall. Let’s all say our prayers and keep our fingers crossed. But yeah, I am optimistic about it at this point.”

Photo: Getty Images