Feedback

Here's What Art Rooney II Said About Attendance At Steelers' Games In 2021

By Jason Hall

March 26, 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers owner Art Rooney II is optimistic about having fans back at full capacity during home games at Heinz Field in 2021.

The Steelers had no attendance for their first two home games in 2020 before allowing about 5,000 fans for games against the Philadelphia Eagles, Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals in October and November, and eventually closing to the public again for the remainder of the season.

Rooney said the Steelers are aiming to not only have fan attendance, but also full crowds in 2021 amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“I think we will. I am kind of optimistic about it,” Rooney while answering questions from Steelers Nation Unite members on Thursday (March 25) via the Steelers' official website. “Obviously, it’s still early, it’s only March, so we’ll see how things go. But I am optimistic we will have fans. Frankly, I am optimistic that we will have a full stadium by this fall.

Rooney said fans getting vaccinated will be a crucial part of returning to full capacity, but didn't say whether being vaccinated would be a requirement for attending games.

“Hopefully, everybody is out there getting the vaccine and is going to be able to get in crowds and things like that again,” Rooney said. “Hopefully, we are going to be back to pretty close to normal by the fall. Let’s all say our prayers and keep our fingers crossed. But yeah, I am optimistic about it at this point.”

You can read Rooney's full Q&A, which addresses numerous topics, including the Steelers' offseason, here.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About Here's What Art Rooney II Said About Attendance At Steelers' Games In 2021

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.