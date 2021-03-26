IT'S OFFICIAL: See Where Arizona State Fair Is Moving Locations To For 2021

The Arizona State Fair is officially moving locations for 2021.

According to AZ Family, the Arizona State Fair is leaving its normal location of 18th Avenue and McDowell Road to a new, temporary home at Wild Horse Pass near Chandler.

Fair officials say that the move is temporary.

The move comes as fair officials feel the need to keep the fairgrounds available for public health needs, such as the administering of COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 testing.

Jonathan Lines, Chairman of the State Fair Board, stated:

"While we are hopeful that vaccine distribution will mean a return to normality, this temporary location gives us the ability to plan and ensure the Fair goes on no matter what."

The Arizona Exposition and State Fair Board announced on Thursday that they vote to approve the move the 2021 Arizona State Fair to Wild horse Pass.

Governor Doug Ducey wrote on Twitter:

"Exciting news for Arizona & visitors:

The Arizona State Fair is returning this year! It will be temporarily moved to a large, safe venue on the Wild Horse Pass Development Authority thanks to a gracious offer from the Gila River Indian Community Dates are being finalized."