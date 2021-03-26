Justin Bieber's 'Justice' Deluxe Edition Features DaBaby, Tori Kelly & More

A week after the release of his sixth studio album, Justice, Justin Bieber raised the bar by surprise releasing the deluxe edition of the LP dubbed Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe).

The expanded LP, which arrived on Friday (March 26), includes six bonus tracks, which happen to include some friendly faces. Among the new tracks include "Know No Better" featuring DaBaby, "There She Go" featuring Lil Uzi Vert, "I Can’t Be Myself" with Jaden Smith, "Wish You Would" featuring Quavo, "Name" featuring Tori Kelly, as well as a solo offering called "Lifetime."

The newly released team-ups join an already stacked list of collaborations on the collection, including "Holy" featuring Chance the Rapper, "As I Am" featuring Khalid, "Loved by You" featuring Burna Boy, "Unstable" featuring The Kid Laroi, "Die for You" featuring Dominic Fike, "Lonely" featuring Benny Blanco, "Peaches" featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon and "Love You Different" featuring BEAM.

During the star's exclusive iHeartRadio Album Release Party, which was hosted by Elvis Duran, Bieber said that latest set was created during the pandemic and touched on the pros and cons of making the record during this time. "The bad part, obviously as we know, is sometimes too much time with someone can cause a lot of disfunction because you're in each other's face and space all the time. So, you can get annoyed with that person, and it can just be a really difficult situation," he explained. "And I think, for me, having the outlet to be able to make music and go to the studio and get some space from her, often in this quarantine, as we know, not everybody has that luxury to just even work in this time. Some people do, some people don't. So, with that being said, I wanted my intention in this project and in this process to be, well, if I have this opportunity that some people don't, let me use this time and this space to create something for people, and something that's going to encourage them in this time, so that's kind of what I did."

Elsewhere during the special, he said he'd love to collaborate with an even bigger list of stars. "I really love SZA, I love H.E.R., and then thirdly Jhené Aiko who I think is super, super talented," he gushed.