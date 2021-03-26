Kelly Clarkson 'Can’t Even Imagine' Getting Married Again After Divorce

Don’t expect to see Kelly Clarkson walking down the aisle again anytime soon.

The American Idol alum, who is currently in the process of divorcing her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, opened up about her true feelings on remarrying after heartbreak. The “Because of You” star touched on the subject during a recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show while in conversation with Gwyneth Paltrow.

“You’ve been married for two years,” Clarkson told Paltrow, referring to the actress’ union with writer-producer Brad Falchuk. "Coming from someone who's literally amidst a divorce, I can't even imagine doing it again. So that's amazing that you found love, and you found the space and the vulnerability — that level to say yes, and do it again. Was that hard for you?"

Paltrow, who was previously married to Chris Martin, admitted that it was "probably the hardest thing I've ever done,” but added that the experience allowed her “to learn the lessons that I needed to learn from my divorce.”

Reassuringly, Paltrow said, “You will have it again, Kelly. It just takes time.”

As for how she feels about looking for love again, Clarkson explained that she’s currently at the stage of her divorce where she’s “dating” herself. “I love dating me! So I’m actually not looking for it," the “Broken & Beautiful” musician expressed. "It's also a beautiful thing for a lot of people like me that are going through divorce that do want that in the future to know that it can and will probably happen for you."

As fans know, Clarkson filed to end her marriage with the talent manager in the summer of 2020, citing “irreconcilable differences.” Together, Blackstock and the Grammy-winning artist share two children — daughter River and son Remington — of whom Clarkson won primary custody amid their ongoing divorce.

Photo: Getty Images