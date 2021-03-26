'Lily' From AT&T Ads: 'You've Lost The Privilege Of Looking At' Her Body

You might not recognize actress Milana Vayntrub's name, but you've definitely seen her face. The 34-year-old has starred as saleswoman 'Lily Adams' in a long-running campaign of AT&T commercials.

The company's latest ad starring Vayntrub recently debuted during the NCAA Tournament. The 30-second spot sees 'Lily' interacting with a sports fan who seems to have a foam finger for every question she asks. 'Lily' talks about how great AT&T is at keeping fans connected to March Madness thanks to the company's 5G. It seems like a typical ad from the phone company, except in this one, 'Lily' is shown behind a desk with her lower body concealed, which is a departure from previous commercials where she was fully in front of the camera.