Lon Kruger Retires As Sooners Basketball Coach After 10 Seasons

Oklahoma Sooners men's basketball coach Lon Kruger announced Thursday he's retiring after a 35 year career.

“It’s been an honor to serve the University of Oklahoma as its head men’s basketball coach over the last 10 years. The people here are certainly amazing and our family is so grateful for the kindness and support expressed by Sooner Nation throughout the past decade. … There truly is ‘Only One Oklahoma’ and it’s a great honor to be a Sooner for life," Kruger said in a statement.

Kruger's retirement comes days after the Sooners exited the second round of the NCAA tournament with a loss to top-seeded Gonzaga on Monday.

He finished his college coaching career with a 674-432 record, including a 195-128 record in his 10 years in Oklahoma. He took the Sooners to seven NCAA tournaments and to the Final Four in 2016.

Other highlights from Kruger's career include taking Florida to the Final Four in 1994, leading University of Nevada, Las Vegas to the Sweet Sixteen in 2007, and coaching the NBA's Atlanta Hawks from 2000 to 2003.

The 68-year-old Kruger plans to return to Las Vegas, The Oklahoman reported. His son Kevin was just named the UNLV head coach, and Kruger hopes to spend more time with his grandchildren while in Vegas.

