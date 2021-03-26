Saints Cornerback Marshon Lattimore Arrested In Cleveland With Stolen Gun

Police in Ohio have arrested New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore for reportedly possessing a stolen firearm in his hometown of Cleveland. As of noon Friday (March 26), the Saints organization has not commented on the incident.

According to WWL-TV, officers with the Cleveland Police Department were conducting a traffic stop around 10:30 p.m. Thursday (March 25) when they said they found Lattimore, a passenger inside the vehicle, with a loaded Glock 19 handgun reported stolen from Euclid, Ohio.

Lattimore was drafted by the Saints in 2017 and is in his final year of his rookie contract, according to ESPN. Since joining the NFL, the 24 year old has risen to the ranks of one of the league's top cornerbacks. The first-round pick was even named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year in 2017.

The Saints rookie was booked into Cuyahoga County Jail and faces multiple charges, including carrying a concealed weapon (failure to notify) and receiving stolen property.

Three others were arrested alongside Lattimore, ESPN reports. Two passengers, Kenyon Moon and Maurice Walton, were charged with having weapons while under disability, while the driver, Carl Willis, faces a charge of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

Photo: Getty Images