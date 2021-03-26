Feedback

These Are The Top 25 Best Places To Live In North Carolina

By Sarah Tate

March 26, 2021

North Carolina is a beautiful, diverse coastal state that millions of people love to call home, and with the current trends showing more people moving in, that number will only continue to grow. From Charlotte to the Triangle, there are plenty of towns to settle into; but which one is the best?

A new report by Niche compiled 2021's best places to live in North Carolina, using data to rank the best suburbs, best counties, best place to raise a family, best place to buy a house, and more.

While most of the top towns were located around Charlotte, the neighborhood that topped the list was Morrisville, a suburb of Raleigh. With high marks in public schools, housing, families, and diversity, Morrisville received an overall grade of A+.

Here are the top 25 best places to live in the Tar Heel State:

  1. Morrisville, suburb of Raleigh
  2. Cary, suburb of Raleigh
  3. Ballantyne East, neighborhood in Charlotte
  4. Dilworth, neighborhood in Charlotte
  5. Fourth Ward, neighborhood in Charlotte
  6. Uptown, neighborhood in Charlotte
  7. Davidson, suburb of Charlotte
  8. Apex, suburb of Raleigh
  9. Ballantyne West, neighborhood in Charlotte
  10. Chapel Hill, outside of Raleigh
  11. Providence Crossing, neighborhood in Charlotte
  12. Sharon Woods, neighborhood in Charlotte
  13. First Ward, neighborhood in Charlotte
  14. Commonwealth, neighborhood in Charlotte
  15. Cherry, neighborhood in Charlotte
  16. Carrboro, suburb of Durham
  17. Freedom Park, neighborhood in Charlotte
  18. Ashbrook/Clawson Village, neighborhood in Charlotte
  19. Piper Glen Estates, neighborhood in Charlotte
  20. Hembstead, neighborhood in Charlotte
  21. Chantilly, neighborhood in Charlotte
  22. Colonial Village, neighborhood in Charlotte
  23. Third Ward, neighborhood in Charlotte
  24. Providence Plantation, neighborhood in Charlotte
  25. Provincetown, neighborhood in Charlotte

Photo: Getty Images

