These Are The Top 25 Best Places To Live In North Carolina

North Carolina is a beautiful, diverse coastal state that millions of people love to call home, and with the current trends showing more people moving in, that number will only continue to grow. From Charlotte to the Triangle, there are plenty of towns to settle into; but which one is the best?

A new report by Niche compiled 2021's best places to live in North Carolina, using data to rank the best suburbs, best counties, best place to raise a family, best place to buy a house, and more.

While most of the top towns were located around Charlotte, the neighborhood that topped the list was Morrisville, a suburb of Raleigh. With high marks in public schools, housing, families, and diversity, Morrisville received an overall grade of A+.

Here are the top 25 best places to live in the Tar Heel State:

Morrisville, suburb of Raleigh Cary, suburb of Raleigh Ballantyne East, neighborhood in Charlotte Dilworth, neighborhood in Charlotte Fourth Ward, neighborhood in Charlotte Uptown, neighborhood in Charlotte Davidson, suburb of Charlotte Apex, suburb of Raleigh Ballantyne West, neighborhood in Charlotte Chapel Hill, outside of Raleigh Providence Crossing, neighborhood in Charlotte Sharon Woods, neighborhood in Charlotte First Ward, neighborhood in Charlotte Commonwealth, neighborhood in Charlotte Cherry, neighborhood in Charlotte Carrboro, suburb of Durham Freedom Park, neighborhood in Charlotte Ashbrook/Clawson Village, neighborhood in Charlotte Piper Glen Estates, neighborhood in Charlotte Hembstead, neighborhood in Charlotte Chantilly, neighborhood in Charlotte Colonial Village, neighborhood in Charlotte Third Ward, neighborhood in Charlotte Providence Plantation, neighborhood in Charlotte Provincetown, neighborhood in Charlotte

Photo: Getty Images