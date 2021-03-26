Feedback

These Are The Top 25 Best Places To Live In Washington

By Zuri Anderson, Kelly Fisher

March 26, 2021

As more COVID-19 vaccinations roll out across the nation, more people are contemplating their next big move. Whether it's for a better standard of living, job opportunities or other reasons, where you will call home next is also a matter of quality.

Niche.com conducted a study on the best places to live in each state, including Washington state. Researchers looked at the measures like quality of schools, crime rates, employment, access to amenities and other factors to determine most ideal places to have a home. Suburbs, neighborhoods, towns and cities are featured on this list.

Without further ado, here are the Top 25 Best Places to Live in the Evergreen State:

  1. Sammamish Valley – a neighborhood in Redmond
  2. Wilburton – a neighborhood in Bellevue
  3. North Redmond – a neighborhood in Redmond
  4. Grass Lawn – a neighborhood in Redmond
  5. Overlake – a neighborhood in Redmond
  6. Westlake – a neighborhood in Seattle
  7. West Bellevue – a neighborhood in Bellevue
  8. Bridle Trails – a neighborhood in Bellevue
  9. Northeast Bellevue – a neighborhood in Bellevue
  10. Southeast Redmond – a neighborhood in Redmond
  11. Education Hill -- a neighborhood in Redmond
  12. Northwest Bellevue – a neighborhood in Bellevue
  13. Redmond, the town itself
  14. Sammamish Plateau – a neighborhood in Redmond
  15. South Lake Union – a neighborhood in Seattle
  16. Bellevue, the city itself
  17. Woodridge – a neighborhood in Bellevue
  18. Clyde Hill – a suburb in Seattle
  19. Lower Queen Anne – a neighborhood in Seattle
  20. South Hollywood Hill – a neighborhood in Redmond
  21. First Hill – a neighborhood in Seattle
  22. Madrona – a neighborhood in Seattle
  23. Belltown – a neighborhood in Seattle
  24. North Queen Anne – a neighborhood in Seattle
  25. Beaux Arts Village – a neighborhood in Bellevue

