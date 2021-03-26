These Are The Top 25 Best Places To Live In Washington

As more COVID-19 vaccinations roll out across the nation, more people are contemplating their next big move. Whether it's for a better standard of living, job opportunities or other reasons, where you will call home next is also a matter of quality.

Niche.com conducted a study on the best places to live in each state, including Washington state. Researchers looked at the measures like quality of schools, crime rates, employment, access to amenities and other factors to determine most ideal places to have a home. Suburbs, neighborhoods, towns and cities are featured on this list.

Without further ado, here are the Top 25 Best Places to Live in the Evergreen State:

Sammamish Valley – a neighborhood in Redmond Wilburton – a neighborhood in Bellevue North Redmond – a neighborhood in Redmond Grass Lawn – a neighborhood in Redmond Overlake – a neighborhood in Redmond Westlake – a neighborhood in Seattle West Bellevue – a neighborhood in Bellevue Bridle Trails – a neighborhood in Bellevue Northeast Bellevue – a neighborhood in Bellevue Southeast Redmond – a neighborhood in Redmond Education Hill -- a neighborhood in Redmond Northwest Bellevue – a neighborhood in Bellevue Redmond, the town itself Sammamish Plateau – a neighborhood in Redmond South Lake Union – a neighborhood in Seattle Bellevue, the city itself Woodridge – a neighborhood in Bellevue Clyde Hill – a suburb in Seattle Lower Queen Anne – a neighborhood in Seattle South Hollywood Hill – a neighborhood in Redmond First Hill – a neighborhood in Seattle Madrona – a neighborhood in Seattle Belltown – a neighborhood in Seattle North Queen Anne – a neighborhood in Seattle Beaux Arts Village – a neighborhood in Bellevue

Photo: Getty Images