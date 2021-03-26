Get An Astonishing View Of The Milky Way From These Utah Parks

Two more parks have been added to the "International Dark Sky Park" list, and they're right here in Utah. This means that the two parks are now among the best places in the world to view the night sky.

KSL reported that the International Dark-Sky Association upgraded the parks to have the International Dark Sky Park status on Thursday.

The two parks added to the list were the Fremont Indian State Park and Museum in Sevier County and Goosenecks State Park in San Juan County.

The other Utah parks and monuments that are already on the list include:

Antelope Island State Park

Arches National Park

Bryce Canyon National Park

Canyonlands National Park

Capitol Reef National Park

Cedar Breaks National Monument

Dead Horse Point State Park

Dinosaur National Monument

East Canyon State Park

Goblin Valley State Park

Hovenweep National Monument

Jordanelle State Park

Kodachrome Basin State Park

Natural Bridges National Monument

North Fork park

Rainbow Bridge National Monument

Rockport State Park

Steinaker State Park

Timpanogos Cave National Monument

The status is awarded to places all around the world that are working to reduce light pollution and preserve dark sky viewing.

Utah leads the pack with the most dark sky parks in the world.

Justina Parsons-Bernstein, education specialists for Utah State Parks, stated:

"People for so long were able to view the Milky Way from where they lived and now we're losing that more and more as we're getting denser and denser (in the) urban and metropolitan core. But one of the exciting things we say is light pollution is reversible and we're getting that word out."

Photo: Getty Images