Get An Astonishing View Of The Milky Way From These Utah Parks
By Ginny Reese
March 26, 2021
Two more parks have been added to the "International Dark Sky Park" list, and they're right here in Utah. This means that the two parks are now among the best places in the world to view the night sky.
KSL reported that the International Dark-Sky Association upgraded the parks to have the International Dark Sky Park status on Thursday.
The two parks added to the list were the Fremont Indian State Park and Museum in Sevier County and Goosenecks State Park in San Juan County.
The other Utah parks and monuments that are already on the list include:
- Antelope Island State Park
- Arches National Park
- Bryce Canyon National Park
- Canyonlands National Park
- Capitol Reef National Park
- Cedar Breaks National Monument
- Dead Horse Point State Park
- Dinosaur National Monument
- East Canyon State Park
- Goblin Valley State Park
- Hovenweep National Monument
- Jordanelle State Park
- Kodachrome Basin State Park
- Natural Bridges National Monument
- North Fork park
- Rainbow Bridge National Monument
- Rockport State Park
- Steinaker State Park
- Timpanogos Cave National Monument
The status is awarded to places all around the world that are working to reduce light pollution and preserve dark sky viewing.
Utah leads the pack with the most dark sky parks in the world.
Justina Parsons-Bernstein, education specialists for Utah State Parks, stated:
"People for so long were able to view the Milky Way from where they lived and now we're losing that more and more as we're getting denser and denser (in the) urban and metropolitan core. But one of the exciting things we say is light pollution is reversible and we're getting that word out."
Photo: Getty Images