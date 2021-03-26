Vancouver Man Hits $1 Million Jackpot 3 Months After Winning $150,000 Prize

It's been three months since a Washington man scored thousands of dollars from the lottery, and he recently got lucky again, according to UPI News.

Joshua Park of Vancouver reportedly hit a $1 million jackpot from the Oregon Lottery's 2021 Raffle. What makes this win what Park calls "unbelievable" is that he collected $150,000 from a Holiday Party lottery scratch-off ticket on December 24, 2020, reporters said.

The Vancouver resident told Oregon Lottery officials he started buying 2021 Raffle tickets when they were on sale in early January. He collected 20 tickets by the time tickets were drawn on St. Patrick's Day (March 17).

"I started checking my tickets with the Lottery's app the morning the winning numbers came out," Park said. "I was hoping to win a $100 or $500 prize. When I scanned the winning ticket and it said I'd won $1 million, it was pretty unbelievable."

Park purchased his winning ticket from the Holgate Market store in Portland, Oregon.

Photo: Getty Images