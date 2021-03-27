Sharon Osbourne Leaves 'The Talk' Amid Racism, Misconduct Allegations

Sharon Osbourne has exited The Talk following accusations of racism and misconduct, Variety has learned.

Osbourne, who made headlines this month for defending friend Piers Morgan’s divisive comments about Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview with Oprah, has “decided to leave” after drawing backlash from her fiery exchange with co-host Sheryl Underwood and resurfaced allegations of racism from former co-host Holly Robinson Peete.

“The events of the March 10 broadcast were upsetting to everyone involved, including the audience watching at home,” CBS shared in a statement on Friday (March 26). “As part of our review, we concluded that Sharon’s behavior toward her co-hosts during the March 10 episode did not align with our values for a respectful workplace. We also did not find any evidence that CBS executives orchestrated the discussion or blindsided any of the hosts.”

“At the same time, we acknowledge the Network and Studio teams, as well as the showrunners, are accountable for what happened during that broadcast as it was clear the co-hosts were not properly prepared by the staff for a complex and sensitive discussion involving race,” the network continued, concluding, "Going forward, we are identifying plans to enhance the producing staff and producing procedures to better serve the hosts, the production and, ultimately, our viewers."