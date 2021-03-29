Boston Pride Become First Two-Time NWHL Champions

The Boston Pride made history as the first team to win two National Women's Hockey League Isobel Cups on Saturday (March 27) night.

The Pride defeated the defending champion Minnesota Whitecaps, 4-3, thanks to power-play goals by Lexie Laing and Taylor Wenczkowski, ESPN reports.

The victory was redemption for Boston who finished as the 2020 regular-season champions, but could never play for a championship as the NHWL cancelled its championship game between the Pride and the Whitecaps amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Wenczkowski scored with 6:28 left to play to put the Pride ahead, 4-2, on the eventual game winner. Boston's Tereza Vanisova was penalized for the remainder of regulation for checking and Minnesota pulled goalie Amanda Leveille, with Meaghan Pezon scoring on a 6-on-4 advantage with 19.5 second remaining.

But the Pride won the last draw and claimed its first championship since the NWHL's inaugural 2015-16 season.

"We finally did it and I'm so proud of our team," said Boston captain and Cup MVP Jillian Dempsey, who is the only current player from the first championship team via ESPN. "Huge congratulations to Minnesota, too. They really made that a battle until the very last second."

Goaltender Lovisa Selander was credited with 27 saves during Saturday's win.

Photo: Getty Images