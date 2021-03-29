Feedback

Cardi B Wears G-String As She Flaunts Waist-Length Hair & Massive Back Tat

By Peyton Blakemore

March 29, 2021

Cardi B is proud of her growing tresses!

On Sunday (March 28), the "Up" rapper took to Instagram Stories to show off her long locks, posting an NSFW video of her back that featured her wearing only a g-string as she played with her waist-length hair. While Cardi didn't caption the video, the clip did all of the talking as she flaunted not only her natural locks, but also her famous curves and massive back tattoo.

Last May, Cardi unveiled the large tat, which features flowers and butterflies, on Instagram after previously teasing the body art on social media.

"Okay guys! Soooo here it is!" she captioned a video of the colorful tattoo, which covers most of her back and one of her thighs. "It took me several months but I’m finally finished.This is my back tattoo!It goes from the top of my back to the middle of my thigh.Thank you@jamie_schene."

Photo: Getty Images

Cardi B

Chat About Cardi B Wears G-String As She Flaunts Waist-Length Hair & Massive Back Tat

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.