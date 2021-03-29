Cardi B Wears G-String As She Flaunts Waist-Length Hair & Massive Back Tat
By Peyton Blakemore
March 29, 2021
Cardi B is proud of her growing tresses!
On Sunday (March 28), the "Up" rapper took to Instagram Stories to show off her long locks, posting an NSFW video of her back that featured her wearing only a g-string as she played with her waist-length hair. While Cardi didn't caption the video, the clip did all of the talking as she flaunted not only her natural locks, but also her famous curves and massive back tattoo.
Last May, Cardi unveiled the large tat, which features flowers and butterflies, on Instagram after previously teasing the body art on social media.
"Okay guys! Soooo here it is!" she captioned a video of the colorful tattoo, which covers most of her back and one of her thighs. "It took me several months but I’m finally finished.This is my back tattoo!It goes from the top of my back to the middle of my thigh.Thank you@jamie_schene."
Photo: Getty Images