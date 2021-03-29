Cardi B is proud of her growing tresses!

On Sunday (March 28), the "Up" rapper took to Instagram Stories to show off her long locks, posting an NSFW video of her back that featured her wearing only a g-string as she played with her waist-length hair. While Cardi didn't caption the video, the clip did all of the talking as she flaunted not only her natural locks, but also her famous curves and massive back tattoo.

Last May, Cardi unveiled the large tat, which features flowers and butterflies, on Instagram after previously teasing the body art on social media.