Charlotte Residents Face Problems Getting Refunds For Concert Tickets

As North Carolina begins opening up more and easing COVID-19 restrictions, many residents are wondering when they can start going to concerts again. While some events are being scheduled for later this year, even more are pushing back dates until 2022. After more than a year of canceled and postponed events, however, some people are simply trying to get refunds for the tickets they purchased prior to the pandemic.

Karen Huth purchased tickets in advance to see Billy Joel for when he made a stop in Charlotte in 2020, WCNC reports. Unfortunately, the show never happened.

"We bought the tickets in 2019 for the 2020 concerts and understood when it go rescheduled to 2021," said Huth. Now that date has been pushed back even more until 2022.

While some people are OK with waiting for the rescheduled events, others wish for their money back. According to WCNC, however, some tickets may be non-refundable; it all depends on the policy that customers agree to when they purchase tickets.

"There is no time limit on how long they can postpone, not that I have ever seen when I read terms and conditions that we have looked at," said Tom Bartholomy, Charlotte Better Business Bureau.

Fortunately, some customers, such as Huth, were able to get their money back, but not everyone is so lucky. When purchasing tickets in the future, make sure to read the policy to ensure you can get a refund should the event be canceled or postponed indefinitely.

Photo: Getty Images