Couples May Flock To Las Vegas To Be Married On One-Of-A-Kind Date In April

Couples may be traveling to Las Vegas soon to married on a unique date in April, reported 8 News Now.

The special date, 4/3/21, is expected to be especially busy as many couples may want the unique countdown-style date to be their official wedding date.

There were a whopping 1,599 wedding licenses issued on the unique date last year, 10/10/2020.

Clark County Clerk Lynn Goya said:

"Couples planning their wedding in 2021 will have plenty of special dates to explore. We exceeded our expectations this past Valentine's Day with lines around the block all weekend long leading up to and on Valentine's Day of couples getting marries, and one-of-a-kind dates like 4/3/21 are always immensely popular with no more to come as we enter the last week of the year with palindrome weeks."

Here is a list of other expected popular 2021 dates:

12/1/21

12/2/21

12/3/21

12/4/21

12/5/21

12/6/21

12/7/21

12/8/21

12/9/21

12/11/21

12/22/21

The most popular wedding date on record in Vegas so far was 7/7/07, with 4,492 weddings.

Photo: Getty Images