Penn & Teller Announced Long-Awaited Return To The Stage At Rio Las Vegas

Penn & Teller announced their long-awaited return to the stage next month, reported 13 KTNV. The show will be returning on April 22nd at the Rio Las Vegas.

The duo announced their return on Monday with a show featuring all-new content for visitors along with traditional fan favorites.

Penn Jillette said:

"We are so excited to go back to doing what we do, where we do it, for the people we do it for. Teller and I are both more than two weeks out of our second shots, and in the same bubble, so we can stand unmasked on our stage. We will give up seeing what we hope are smiling faces so our audience can stay masked and safe."

Tickets go on sale to the public on Friday, April 2nd at 10 a.m., PST. They can be purchased by clicking here, by visiting Ticketmaster, or by calling the box office at 702-777-2782.

See the full performance schedule below:

April 22-25, 29-30

May 1-2, 6-8, 28-31

June 3-6, 10-13

All shows begin at 9 p.m. on each performance day.