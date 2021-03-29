Brandon Boyd is "goin into the tv" next week as a guest mentor on American Idol's All-Star Duet episodes.

"I’m goin into the tv to be a guest mentor on @americanidol‘s celebrity duets episodes," he announced via Instagram. "You won’t believe how talented these kids are. I’m genuinely humbled to sing alongside them.❤️ tune in next sun/mon on ABC"

The Incubus singer will be in good company. Joss Stone, Jewel, Jimmie Allen, PJ Morton, Ben Rector, Tori Kelly, Jason Aldean, Josh Groban, Ryan Tedder, and Brian McKnight will also be featured in the star-studded episodes, which air on April 4th and 5th.

See the announcement post below.