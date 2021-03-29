Jared Leto Says His Finger Almost 'Snapped Off' After Poking Barack Obama

Thirty Seconds to Mars' Jared Leto was a recent guest on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote his film, The Little Things, and he shared a hilarious anecdote about former President Barack Obama.

After host Kelly Clarkson mentioned she recently chatted with Michelle Obama, Leto opened up about his awkward first encounter with the former president and it'll make you cringe with second-hand embarrassment.

"I helped raise some money for his election and that was really exciting, I learned a lot,” he said. "I remember when I met him he's like, 'So what have you been up to?' I said, "Ah, you know just raising a little money for you.' I kinda poked him in the stomach… I don't know why. I don't know why I poked the president in the stomach!"

He went on to say that the gesture almost resulted in a broken finger — and not because of the Secret Service.

"My finger almost snapped off because he had so much body armor underneath his shirt! I was like, 'Oh, maybe I shouldn't do that!'" he said.

Clarkson couldn't help but be in a fit of giggles after hearing the story as were viewers. "I love that you full-on Pillsbury Doughboy-ed the president, that's amazing” she laughed.

At the time of the encounter, Leto was part of Obama's Gen44 Fundraiser alongside a host of other Hollywood names and the singer/actor has stayed vocal about getting fans to vote during the last election.

