Jason Derulo & Girlfriend Jena Frumes Are Expecting Their First Child

Jason Derulo is going to be a dad!

The pop star announced the exciting news on Sunday (March 28), taking to Instagram to share he and his social media star girlfriend, Jena Frumes, are expecting their first child together.

"Couldn't be more excited for this new chapter in our life," the “Savage Love” musician captioned a sweet video showing the expectant couple walking on the beach in the Bahamas to the sounds of Robin Thicke’s “Lost Without U” before bending down to kiss Frumes’ burgeoning baby bump.

Taking to her own Instagram page, the influencer shared another heartwarming photo of the couple together, writing, “Mom & Dad.”