Jason Derulo & Girlfriend Jena Frumes Are Expecting Their First Child

By Regina Star

March 29, 2021

Jason Derulo is going to be a dad!

The pop star announced the exciting news on Sunday (March 28), taking to Instagram to share he and his social media star girlfriend, Jena Frumes, are expecting their first child together.

"Couldn't be more excited for this new chapter in our life," the “Savage Love” musician captioned a sweet video showing the expectant couple walking on the beach in the Bahamas to the sounds of Robin Thicke’s “Lost Without U” before bending down to kiss Frumes’ burgeoning baby bump.

Taking to her own Instagram page, the influencer shared another heartwarming photo of the couple together, writing, “Mom & Dad.”

Derulo’s fans and famous friends shared tons of congratulatory messages under the post.

“Thats incredible. Congrats my dude,” wrote Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard, as actress Skai Jackson chimed in with a red heart emoji, “Congrats omg!”

Model Jessica Cribbon gushed, "Omg congratulations to you guys both! This is amazing."

Although the “Other Side” superstar first spoke about his romance with the influencer in August 2020, Derulo said they sparked a relationship at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We met at the gym. We met at Equinox," Derulo revealed in a Page Six interview at the time. "We both have a similar desire to work out all the time, and I had seen her there once before. The second time, I was like, let me go talk to her. And the rest is history."

Derulo is one of the latest stars to share pregnancy news amid the pandemic — see which other celebs are expecting here.

Photo: Instagram

Jason Derulo

