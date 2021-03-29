Feedback

Lauren Alaina Shares Update After Being 'Pretty Sick' With COVID-19

By Hayden Brooks

March 29, 2021

Lauren Alaina is feeling much better.

After sharing her COVID-19 diagnosis in mid-March, Alaina, 26, is in better spirits. "I was pretty sick," the singer told PEOPLE of her mild symptoms, adding that she was days away from getting the vaccine. "But I'm doing better now. I've just been at my house quarantining with my puppy."

Alaina went on to detail that her symptoms didn't develop past shortness of breath and a headache. However, her diagnosis was something that she was not pleased with. "I was so frustrated when I got it, because I have taken it so seriously, and I went over a year and didn't get it, and then I got it," she explained. "I rarely even go to the grocery store, but it's a very contagious virus and I picked it up somewhere."

As for now, Alaina said she's "feeling healthy" and doing her best to stay "super hydrated" as she continues work on her third studio album. "I miss people, but I'm getting through it," she added.

After her diagnosis, Alaina had to cancel her set as part of 98.1's The Bull and Hardee's present Acoustic Concert #2, which featured the likes of Jon Pardi, Jordan Davis, Travis Denning and Priscilla Block. "I am so sad to say I will not be at the acoustic show in Lexington, Kentucky tonight," Alaina said at the time. "I tested positive for COVID yesterday. I am quarantining and trying to get better! Please know I can't wait to be back - when it is safe for all of us."

Lauren Alaina

