Logan Paul Expected To Be Involved In WrestleMania 37 Match

By Jason Hall

March 29, 2021

Logan Paul is expected to be involved in a major WWE storyline beyond his scheduled appearance on 'SmackDown' this Friday (April 2) night.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports the vlogger "will be involved in some way" in the match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens during night two of WrestleMania 37 on Sunday (April 11), though his role has not officially been determined as of Monday (March 29.)

Paul has been referenced by Zayn -- the conspiracy-theorist antagonist character in the feud -- for several weeks and was announced to be appearing as a guest at Zayn's "red carpet premiere" of the trailer for the documentary he's been filming as part of the angle.

The two also interacted on Twitter leading up to Paul's upcoming appearance, with the vlogger acknowledging Zayn's claim that there's a conspiracy within WWE against the wrestler.

Zayn also attempted to get Owens, his longtime on-and-off friend and rival, to join him in the documentary, but Owens didn't share the sentiment, leading to Zayn eventually attacking him and Owens challenging Zayn to their WrestleMania match last Friday (March 26.)

Zayn and Owens have had a longstanding rivalry predating both of their WWE tenures, with Zayn wrestling under the masked luchador gimmick "El Generico" and Owens under his real name, Kevin Steen, in legendary matches for numerous promotions, including Pro Wrestling Guerilla and Ring of Honor.

Paul won't be the only celebrity expected to appear at this year's WrestleMania event. Grammy-award-winning rapper Bad Bunny, who is currently the WWE 24/7 champion, will go one-on-one with The Miz.

Photo: Getty Images

