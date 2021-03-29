Logan Paul Expected To Be Involved In WrestleMania 37 Match

Logan Paul is expected to be involved in a major WWE storyline beyond his scheduled appearance on 'SmackDown' this Friday (April 2) night.

Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports the vlogger "will be involved in some way" in the match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens during night two of WrestleMania 37 on Sunday (April 11), though his role has not officially been determined as of Monday (March 29.)

Paul has been referenced by Zayn -- the conspiracy-theorist antagonist character in the feud -- for several weeks and was announced to be appearing as a guest at Zayn's "red carpet premiere" of the trailer for the documentary he's been filming as part of the angle.

The two also interacted on Twitter leading up to Paul's upcoming appearance, with the vlogger acknowledging Zayn's claim that there's a conspiracy within WWE against the wrestler.