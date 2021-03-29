Logan Paul Expected To Be Involved In WrestleMania 37 Match
By Jason Hall
March 29, 2021
Logan Paul is expected to be involved in a major WWE storyline beyond his scheduled appearance on 'SmackDown' this Friday (April 2) night.
Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio reports the vlogger "will be involved in some way" in the match between Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens during night two of WrestleMania 37 on Sunday (April 11), though his role has not officially been determined as of Monday (March 29.)
Paul has been referenced by Zayn -- the conspiracy-theorist antagonist character in the feud -- for several weeks and was announced to be appearing as a guest at Zayn's "red carpet premiere" of the trailer for the documentary he's been filming as part of the angle.
The two also interacted on Twitter leading up to Paul's upcoming appearance, with the vlogger acknowledging Zayn's claim that there's a conspiracy within WWE against the wrestler.
Hey man, I noticed you started following me on here. Check your DMs, I sent a bunch of raw footage that my documentary crew has collected over the past few months. What you saw was the tip of the iceberg. No one understands how bad @WWE has it out for me. Judge for yourself. Thx https://t.co/Wk2FXcObXh— Sami Zayn (@SamiZayn) March 24, 2021
yeah i checked it out. you might be on to something 😯 https://t.co/RtKm0L5mo1— Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) March 25, 2021
Zayn also attempted to get Owens, his longtime on-and-off friend and rival, to join him in the documentary, but Owens didn't share the sentiment, leading to Zayn eventually attacking him and Owens challenging Zayn to their WrestleMania match last Friday (March 26.)
Zayn and Owens have had a longstanding rivalry predating both of their WWE tenures, with Zayn wrestling under the masked luchador gimmick "El Generico" and Owens under his real name, Kevin Steen, in legendary matches for numerous promotions, including Pro Wrestling Guerilla and Ring of Honor.
Paul won't be the only celebrity expected to appear at this year's WrestleMania event. Grammy-award-winning rapper Bad Bunny, who is currently the WWE 24/7 champion, will go one-on-one with The Miz.
