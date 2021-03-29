Louisiana Expands Vaccine Eligibility To All Residents 16+
By Sarah Tate
March 29, 2021
Good news for all Louisianas waiting to get their shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Starting Monday (March 29), Louisiana is expanding eligibility to all residents ages 16 and older, thanks in part to an increased supply of vaccines from the federal government, WWL-TV reports.
"Today, every Louisianan 16 and older is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine," Gov. John Bel Edwards said on Monday. "Get your shot, encourage your friends and family to get their shots, and help bring back Louisiana and beat COVID-19."
According to the news outlet, the state is set to receive 149,000 vaccine doses this week, which is around 37,000 more doses than last week.
"Since the beginning of the vaccine process, our weekly allocations from the federal government have more than doubled and that is why we feel confident that we're ready for this next step," said Gov. Edwards.
This week, 608 vaccine providers across the state will receive very limited doses of COVID vaccine.— Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) March 29, 2021
Reminder: Beginning today, all Louisianians 16 and older are eligible to receive a vaccination. pic.twitter.com/pVsAbRI0bE
The eligibility expansion is part of Louisiana's efforts to meet the deadline set by President Joe Biden to make all adults eligible to get vaccinated by May 1.
"The president set a goal of May 1 to have all adults eligible," said Edwards. "I thought we could beat that goal. I didn't realize we would get there quite this soon."
For more information or to find a vaccine provider near you, visit the Louisiana Department of Health's website here.
