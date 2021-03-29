Louisiana Expands Vaccine Eligibility To All Residents 16+

Good news for all Louisianas waiting to get their shot of a COVID-19 vaccine. Starting Monday (March 29), Louisiana is expanding eligibility to all residents ages 16 and older, thanks in part to an increased supply of vaccines from the federal government, WWL-TV reports.

"Today, every Louisianan 16 and older is eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine," Gov. John Bel Edwards said on Monday. "Get your shot, encourage your friends and family to get their shots, and help bring back Louisiana and beat COVID-19."

According to the news outlet, the state is set to receive 149,000 vaccine doses this week, which is around 37,000 more doses than last week.

"Since the beginning of the vaccine process, our weekly allocations from the federal government have more than doubled and that is why we feel confident that we're ready for this next step," said Gov. Edwards.