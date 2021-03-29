Matt Patricia's Unique New Role In Return To Patriots' Staff Revealed

Matt Patricia has reportedly played a key role to the New England Patriots' historic offseason moves during his recent return to the coaching staff.

ESPN's Mike Reiss reports part of Patricia's new role as an assistant to head coach Bill Belichick includes helping finalize contracts with free agents and participating in negotiations "in certain spots as a salesman of sorts."

"When Matt Patricia returned to the Patriots this offseason as an assistant to Belichick and his coaching staff, it was natural to wonder what his role would be. That should continue to evolve, but in recent weeks, he has been helping finalize contracts (his name appears on some of them) with free agents and getting involved in negotiations in certain spots as a salesman of sorts. In that sense, he truly has served as an added layer of support to Belichick," Reiss wrote in his 10-point blog about the Patriots' recent offseason moves.

Patricia had previously spent 14 seasons in New England as an assistant, most notably serving as defensive coordinator from 2012-17, which included three Super Bowl championships.

The former coordinator was hired as the head coach of the Detroit Lions in 2018, but was fired last November amid a 4-7 record through 11 games and his third consecutive losing season.

The Patriots, who are typically less aggressive during the offseason, spent a total of $162.5 million in guaranteed money on free agents, including several who were on their roster last season, during the first few days of free agency.

Several notable signings included linebacker Matthew Judon ($32 million), tight end Jonnu Smith ($31.25 million) and tight end Hunter Henry ($25 million.)

Photo: Getty Images