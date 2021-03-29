Indiana Hires Former Hoosier Mike Woodson As New Basketball Coach

Indiana looked to its past to find its newest coach.

Indiana athletic director Scott Dolson will name New York Knicks assistant coach and former Hoosier player Mike Woodson as the next men's basketball coach, according to the Indy Star.

The 63-year-old Woodson is an Indianapolis native and Broad Ripple High School graduate. He played under Bob Knight at IU from 1976 to 1980 and is considered one of the best player in the university's history. He scored more than 2,000 points during his four seasons.

Woodson went on to play 11 seasons in the NBA before starting his coaching career in 1996. He was head coach of the Atlanta Hawks from 2004 to 2010.

"I have spoken with numerous individuals at the college and NBA levels, and they were unanimous in their support of and respect for Mike," Dolson told ESPN.

"From his ability in terms of X's and O's to his skill at building relationships and developing players, his reputation is outstanding. As a coach, he's succeeded at the highest levels of the NBA, and he's mentored some of the game's all-time great players."

Former Hoosier players are thrilled that Indiana hired an alum.

“When you put on that Indiana uniform, you’re family for life. Even though Woody and I didn’t play together, we’re part of the IU family forever. We’re brothers forever," Current Indiana Pacers assistant coach and former Hoosier Calbert Cheaney told 247sports. “For him to be hired and being a former player — I consider him a family member — it’s unbelievable.”

Woodson will be Indiana's 30th head coach. IU fired Archie Miller earlier in March after four lackluster seasons.

Photo: Getty Images