Mudslide Traps Residents Of Antioch Apartment After Nearby Creek Floods

Residents at an Antioch apartment are recovering after a flooded creek nearby caused a mudslide that trapped them inside their building on Saturday (March 27). According to FOX 17, at least 15 residents at CityVue Apartments on Linbar Drive were rescued and two people were taken to a local hospital with non-critical injuries.

"All I heard was screaming," said resident Abbe Bouldoc. "There was one lady who was completely inconsolable."

Nashville was hit with more than seven inches of rain over the weekend, making it the second-largest two-day rainfall total in history, the first being May 2010 when major flooding swept through Middle Tennessee. At least four people have died. The onslaught of heavy rain over the weekend caused many rivers and creeks to overflow into nearby residential areas.

"I didn't think anybody was going to believe how bad it was," said Bouldoc. "You don't think that tiny little creek can get that vicious."

Another resident, Mark Piland, said that many apartment residents lost everything in the mudslide and now have to find another place to stay, but he is thankful that everyone made it out alive.

"I just hope everybody can stay safe, and I'm glad nobody was killed," said Piland.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the residents in their recovery. As of Monday morning, it has raised over $1,700.

