Senator Thom Tillis Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Will Undergo Surgery
By Sarah Tate
March 29, 2021
North Carolina senator Thom Tillis revealed on Monday (March 29) that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will undergo surgery next week. As the cancer was detected "relatively early," he said his prognosis is "good," WRAL reports.
In a statement, Sen. Tillis stressed the importance of routine checkups and screenings that can help detect problems early enough for intervention.
"I am blessed that my cancer was detected relatively early, and I can't emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are," he said. "I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer. My prognosis is good because I went to my annual physical and received a PSA test, which led to a biopsy and eventually my diagnosis. Early detection can truly save lives."
Next week, I will have surgery in North Carolina to treat prostate cancer. I am in the hands of outstanding medical professionals and expect to make a full recovery. pic.twitter.com/HxdQuSyVtI— Senator Thom Tillis (@SenThomTillis) March 29, 2021
Tillis is currently serving his second term as a North Carolina senator after being re-elected in November 2020. The Republican lawmaker was first elected as a U.S. senator in 2014, defeating incumbent Kay Hagen, according to ABC 11. Prior to his time in the U.S. Capitol, he served as a representative in the North Carolina House of Representatives for almost a decade, include a four-year stint as Speaker of the House.
Photo: Getty Images