Senator Thom Tillis Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, Will Undergo Surgery

North Carolina senator Thom Tillis revealed on Monday (March 29) that he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer and will undergo surgery next week. As the cancer was detected "relatively early," he said his prognosis is "good," WRAL reports.

In a statement, Sen. Tillis stressed the importance of routine checkups and screenings that can help detect problems early enough for intervention.

"I am blessed that my cancer was detected relatively early, and I can't emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are," he said. "I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer. My prognosis is good because I went to my annual physical and received a PSA test, which led to a biopsy and eventually my diagnosis. Early detection can truly save lives."