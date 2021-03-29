Several Free Family Drive-In Movies Announced In Allegheny County

Families in Allegheny County will be able to attend a series of free drive-in movies held at Boyce Park Wave Pool and Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool over the next two months amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Allegheny County Parks announced the series will begin with a free showing of 'Hop' at Boyce Park Wave Pool on April 2 and Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool on April 3, WPXI reports.

Here is a full line-up of the movies scheduled to be shown at Boyce Park Wave Pool:

April 2: 'Hop'

April 9: 'A League of Their Own'

April 16: 'Zootopia'

April 23: 'Enchanted'

April 30: 'Tangled'

May 7: 'Field of Dreams'

May 14: 'Bee Movie'

May 21: 'Up'

Here is a full line-up of the movies scheduled to be shown at Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool: