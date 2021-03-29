Several Free Family Drive-In Movies Announced In Allegheny County
By Jason Hall
March 29, 2021
Families in Allegheny County will be able to attend a series of free drive-in movies held at Boyce Park Wave Pool and Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool over the next two months amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Allegheny County Parks announced the series will begin with a free showing of 'Hop' at Boyce Park Wave Pool on April 2 and Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool on April 3, WPXI reports.
Here is a full line-up of the movies scheduled to be shown at Boyce Park Wave Pool:
- April 2: 'Hop'
- April 9: 'A League of Their Own'
- April 16: 'Zootopia'
- April 23: 'Enchanted'
- April 30: 'Tangled'
- May 7: 'Field of Dreams'
- May 14: 'Bee Movie'
- May 21: 'Up'
Here is a full line-up of the movies scheduled to be shown at Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool:
- April 3: 'Hop'
- April 10: 'A League of Their Own'
- April 17: 'Zootopia'
- April 24: 'Enchanted'
- May 1: 'Tangled'
- May 8: 'Field of Dreams'
- May 15: 'Bee Movie'
- May 22: 'Up'
📆 OUR DRIVE-IN MOVIE SERIES KICKS OFF IN ONE WEEK! Grab the family and head over to the Boyce Park Wave Pool Parking...Posted by Allegheny County Parks on Friday, March 26, 2021
Gates will open to the public at 6:00 p.m. and the films will begin at dusk. The movies are free and will be hosted on a first-come, first-served basis, with gates closing as soon as the movie begins or after the areas reach 100-vehicle capacity.
Allegheny County Parks will announce when full capacity is reached on its Facebook page and through Allegheny Alerts.
