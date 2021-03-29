Feedback

Several Free Family Drive-In Movies Announced In Allegheny County

By Jason Hall

March 29, 2021

Families in Allegheny County will be able to attend a series of free drive-in movies held at Boyce Park Wave Pool and Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool over the next two months amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Allegheny County Parks announced the series will begin with a free showing of 'Hop' at Boyce Park Wave Pool on April 2 and Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool on April 3, WPXI reports.

Here is a full line-up of the movies scheduled to be shown at Boyce Park Wave Pool:

  • April 2: 'Hop'
  • April 9: 'A League of Their Own'
  • April 16: 'Zootopia'
  • April 23: 'Enchanted'
  • April 30: 'Tangled'
  • May 7: 'Field of Dreams'
  • May 14: 'Bee Movie'
  • May 21: 'Up'

Here is a full line-up of the movies scheduled to be shown at Settlers Cabin Park Wave Pool:

  • April 3: 'Hop'
  • April 10: 'A League of Their Own'
  • April 17: 'Zootopia'
  • April 24: 'Enchanted'
  • May 1: 'Tangled'
  • May 8: 'Field of Dreams'
  • May 15: 'Bee Movie'
  • May 22: 'Up'

Gates will open to the public at 6:00 p.m. and the films will begin at dusk. The movies are free and will be hosted on a first-come, first-served basis, with gates closing as soon as the movie begins or after the areas reach 100-vehicle capacity.

Allegheny County Parks will announce when full capacity is reached on its Facebook page and through Allegheny Alerts.

Photo: Getty Images

