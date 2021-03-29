These New Vaccine Sites Are Available In Milwaukee

New vaccine sites are about to pop up throughout Milwaukee at some of the city’s iconic landmarks, including some libraries, churches, shelters and more.

Fox 6 Now mapped out a few of the places around the city where people can get their COVID-19 vaccine.

Those sites include:

Maier Festival Park, which opens for vaccinations on Tuesday (March 30).

North Division High School

South Division High School

The Wisconsin Center

The Wisconsin Black Historical Society

Earlier this month, Wisconsin Department of Health Services Secretary Julie Willems Van Dijk said that with the state’s vaccination efforts, herd immunity could happen by July. She said there should be enough doses to administer to 80% of Wisconsinites age 16 and older by the end of June.

“Wouldn’t that be a wonderful 4th of July celebration, to hit 80% community immunity in the state of Wisconsin?” said Willems Van Dijk.

As Wisconsin continues to combat the pandemic and the impact it's had on citizens, Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill into law allowing restaurants and bars to sell alcohol to-go.

Wisconsin has seen more than 576,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday (March 29), the latest data available. More than 6,400 cases remain active, Wisconsin Department of Health Services data show.

Photo: Getty Images