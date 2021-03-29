Tom Brady Trolls Falcons' Super Bowl LI Collapse In Social Media Post
By Jason Hall
March 29, 2021
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady still won't let the Atlanta Falcons forget their historic Super Bowl LI collapse.
On Sunday, March 28, Brady shared a photo of himself and former New England Patriots teammates Julian Edleman, David Andrews, Joseph Thuney and LeGarrette Blount celebrating their victory with the caption, "Happy 3/28," acknowledging the Falcons' blown 28-3 lead.
The Patriots rallied back form the deficit to win 34-28 in overtime, the largest comeback in Super Bowl history. Brady, who recently won his seventh Super Bowl, began celebrating the "holiday" in 2020 when he shared a post showing he was rewatching the game on March 28.
Some truly epic trolling from @TomBrady on Instagram pic.twitter.com/dZyrupeofB— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 29, 2021
Looks like TB12 is re-watching the historic Super Bowl LI today 👀— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 29, 2020
(via @TomBrady) pic.twitter.com/JL0hYYHsIR
In February, Brady led the Buccaneers to a 31-9 rout of the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV.
The 43-year-old threw for 201 yards and three touchdowns on 21 of 29 passing, winning a record fifth Super Bowl MVP Award, which surpassed his own previous record set in Super Bowl LI (2017.)
The victory was Brady's first as a member of the Bucs after joining the franchise in March following 20 seasons with the New England Patriots.
Brady now owns a 7-3 record all-time in the NFL's biggest game and surpassed his own previous record for most Super Bowl wins by a quarterback (6) set in February 2019. The 43-year-old also broke his own record as the oldest quarterback to both start and win a Super Bowl also set in 2019.
The win was Tampa Bay's second Super Bowl victory in franchise history. The Buccaneers are also the only team in NFL history to both host and win a Super Bowl in their home stadium.
Photo: Getty Images