TSA Workers At Las Vegas Airport Seeing Rapid Decline In COVID-19 Cases

Transportation Security Administration workers at McCarran International Airport have seen a significant decline in COVID-19 cases in recent months, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The airport saw a dramatic increase at the end of 2020 and the beginning of 2021.

As of Friday, the airport has only seen nine positive COVID-19 cases since February 1st, according to data from TSA.

Between October 22nd and December 9th, TSA saw a huge 146 percent increase in cases at the airport. The number jumped from 41 to 101, which caused a lot fo concern for TSA workers.

TSA employees nationwide have seen a decrease as well.

TSA spokeswoman Lorie Dankers explained:

"It's reflective of what's happening in the larger community, because our officers and employees live int he community. You can look at the daily passenger volume... and you take all that information ad it really shows it's mirroring what's happening in the community."

The number of cases is continuing to see a steady decrease, even as the number of travelers increase.