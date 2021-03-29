Feedback

Why March 29th Matters in Rock History

By Dave Basner

March 29, 2021

It’s March 29th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1975, Led Zeppelin saw all six of their albums in the top 100 in the same week. Their latest record, PhysicalGraffiti, topped the chart.

In 1986, Austrian singer Falco started a three-week run at number one on the singles chart with “Rock Me Amadeus,” making him the first German-speaking artist with a U-S number one.

In 2007, Bono accepted an honorary knighthood at a ceremony in Dublin. 

In 1980, Pink Floyd broke a record for most weeks on the album chart when The Dark Side of the Moon spent its 303rd week on the Billboard 200. The record was previously held by Carole King’s 1971 LP Tapestry.

In 1987, Starship’s hit “Nothing’s Gonna Stop Us Now” topped the singles chart.

In 2005, Neil Young had brain surgery after he suffered an aneurysm.

And in 1967, The Beatles worked at Abbey Road Studios on a song called “Bad Finger Boogie,” which would go on to be renamed “With a Little Help from My Friends.”

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T: This Day in Music)

