2 Georgia Universities Are On The 'Best College Food in America' Ranking

There are tons of important factors to consider when selecting a college — and food is definitely on the priority list.

Niche.com is a research hub that uses data to compare schools and colleges.

Niche revealed its ranking of the Best College Food in America in 2021, using data from the U.S. Department of Education.

Here’s how they did it:

“The Best College Food ranking is based on meal plan costs and student reviews. Top-ranked colleges offer outstanding on-campus dining—students can easily access healthy, quality food across a wide range of cuisines and dietary preferences.”

Two Georgia universities snagged spots in the Top 25, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution pointed out.

Here are the colleges in Georgia that made the list, and how they ranked:

No. 12: University of Georgia

No. 22: Kennesaw State University

Here’s the Top 25 list:

University of California - Los Angeles Virginia Tech University of Massachusetts - Amherst St. Norbert College California Baptist University St. John Fisher College University of San Diego James Madison University Washington University in St. Louis Bates College Hendrix College University of Georgia Cornell University Ashland University University of Oregon Saint Anselm College Muhlenberg College Liberty University St. Olaf College Bowdoin College Wesleyan University Kennesaw State University The Culinary Institute of America University of Dayton Florida International University

Photo: Getty Images