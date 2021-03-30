Feedback

2 Georgia Universities Are On The 'Best College Food in America' Ranking

By Kelly Fisher

March 30, 2021

There are tons of important factors to consider when selecting a college — and food is definitely on the priority list.

Niche.com is a research hub that uses data to compare schools and colleges.

Niche revealed its ranking of the Best College Food in America in 2021, using data from the U.S. Department of Education.

Here’s how they did it:

“The Best College Food ranking is based on meal plan costs and student reviews. Top-ranked colleges offer outstanding on-campus dining—students can easily access healthy, quality food across a wide range of cuisines and dietary preferences.”

Two Georgia universities snagged spots in the Top 25, the Atlanta-Journal Constitution pointed out.

Here are the colleges in Georgia that made the list, and how they ranked:

  • No. 12: University of Georgia
  • No. 22: Kennesaw State University

Here’s the Top 25 list:

  1. University of California - Los Angeles
  2. Virginia Tech
  3. University of Massachusetts - Amherst
  4. St. Norbert College
  5. California Baptist University
  6. St. John Fisher College
  7. University of San Diego
  8. James Madison University
  9. Washington University in St. Louis
  10. Bates College
  11. Hendrix College
  12. University of Georgia
  13. Cornell University
  14. Ashland University
  15. University of Oregon
  16. Saint Anselm College
  17. Muhlenberg College
  18. Liberty University
  19. St. Olaf College
  20. Bowdoin College
  21. Wesleyan University
  22. Kennesaw State University
  23. The Culinary Institute of America
  24. University of Dayton
  25. Florida International University

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About 2 Georgia Universities Are On The 'Best College Food in America' Ranking

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.