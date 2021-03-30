2 Women Wanted In Seattle Woman's Death In Texas Arrested In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
March 30, 2021
Two women sought in the death of a Seattle woman last year in Texas were arrested recently in Florida, according to NBC 6. A third suspect is still at-large, Texas authorities added.
Reporters said 49-year-old Nina Tamar Marano was booked last week in Miami-Dade County and remains in jail Tuesday (March 30). Lisa Dykes, 57, was reportedly arrested in Orange County on Saturday (March 27). Both women are being held on fugitive warrants out of Texas. Authorities in the Lone Star State said they're still searching for a third suspect -- 31-year-old Charles Beltran.
Officials suspect that they were involved with the disappearance of 23-year-old Marisela Botello-Valadez in October. She was last seen leaving a Dallas nightclub during a visit from Seattle. Human remains found last week in Wilmer, Texas, and a medical examiner matched it to Botello-Valadez.
Police in Dallas said the victim flew from Seattle to Dallas on October 2 to visit a friend. The friend claims Botello-Valadez left his apartment on October 4 to meet up with some friends at a nightclub, an arrest affidavit reads. A Lyft driver picked up her up, but she reportedly never returned to his home. The victim also missed her flight back to Seattle. No one heard back from Botello-Valadez after that evening.
Authorities claim Beltra, Dykes and Marano all left their homes and jobs after the Seattle woman's disappearance. Cellphones belonging to the suspects and victim were also traced to the home of Dykes and Beltran the day Botello-Valadez disappeared.
Police believe Marano was one of the last people to see Botello-Valadez alive, according to an arrest warrant. Miami-Dade County authorities have not released any details on the suspect's arrest, and Marano's not expected in court for almost two weeks after waiving the extradition hearing, NBC 6 reported.
Photos: Miami-Dade Corrections, Dallas Police Department