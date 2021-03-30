2 Women Wanted In Seattle Woman's Death In Texas Arrested In Florida

Two women sought in the death of a Seattle woman last year in Texas were arrested recently in Florida, according to NBC 6. A third suspect is still at-large, Texas authorities added.

Reporters said 49-year-old Nina Tamar Marano was booked last week in Miami-Dade County and remains in jail Tuesday (March 30). Lisa Dykes, 57, was reportedly arrested in Orange County on Saturday (March 27). Both women are being held on fugitive warrants out of Texas. Authorities in the Lone Star State said they're still searching for a third suspect -- 31-year-old Charles Beltran.

Officials suspect that they were involved with the disappearance of 23-year-old Marisela Botello-Valadez in October. She was last seen leaving a Dallas nightclub during a visit from Seattle. Human remains found last week in Wilmer, Texas, and a medical examiner matched it to Botello-Valadez.