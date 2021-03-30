500 Festival Will Look Different This Year. Here's What's Changing

The 500 Festival is going to look different this year because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The annual festival that's meant to celebrate the spirit of Indianapolis will continue, but organizers announced on Tuesday which events will be held virtually, be invite only, or are canceled.

“After careful consideration, it was ultimately determined that many of our events would not be able to take place in their traditional, in-person formats. The 500 Festival is continuing to work hard to reproduce and reimagine experiences and traditions that so many Hoosiers and race fans have come to love," Bob Bryant, president and CEO of the 500 Festival, said.

Virtual events:

OneAmerica 500 Festival Mini-Marathon & Delta Dental 500 Festival 5K (May 8-23): Organizers previously announced on March 1 these will be virtual. Runners can register online for either event.

Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Rookie Run: This will also be held virtually, but young runners will be mailed a shirt and medal. Parents can register their kids online.

Salesforce & JPMorgan Chase 500 Festival Kids' Day (May 15): An interactive Kids' Day map will go live on the 500 Festival website on May 15, but there will be no in-person event.

Invite-only events:

500 Festival Breakfast at the Brickyard (May 22)

The American Legion 500 Festival Memorial Service (May 28): WISH-TV will broadcast and livestream the service.



Canceled events:

AES 500 Festival Parade (May 29): A 500 Spectacle of Homes will take place in various Indianapolis neighborhoods instead.

500 Festival Off The Grid: The in-person event will not happen, but organizers are still fundraising on behalf of local health care workers.

The 500 Festival & Indianapolis 500 Education Program



Additional details about the events will be release later.

Photo: Getty Images