Alligator Goes For A Swim In Florida Man's Pool During His Morning Coffee

A Florida man was greeted by an unexpected guest one morning while he was making coffee -- a growling alligator stuck under an end table near his pool, Local 10 reported.

Tim Kelly said the reptile was between seven and nine feet long. He told reporters he had no idea how the gator got on the lanai of his East Lake home on Friday (March 27) -- or how it ended up in that situation.

"He must have went through it and it got stuck on him, and he wasn’t very happy. I got to tell you, when he was right there and he was stuck in that, I was like, 'Wow, now what am I going to do?'" Kelly recalled.