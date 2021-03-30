Alligator Goes For A Swim In Florida Man's Pool During His Morning Coffee
By Zuri Anderson
March 30, 2021
A Florida man was greeted by an unexpected guest one morning while he was making coffee -- a growling alligator stuck under an end table near his pool, Local 10 reported.
Tim Kelly said the reptile was between seven and nine feet long. He told reporters he had no idea how the gator got on the lanai of his East Lake home on Friday (March 27) -- or how it ended up in that situation.
"He must have went through it and it got stuck on him, and he wasn’t very happy. I got to tell you, when he was right there and he was stuck in that, I was like, 'Wow, now what am I going to do?'" Kelly recalled.
Tim Kelly had quite the surprise Friday morning when he heard growling while getting his morning cup of coffee. He turned around to see a massive alligator -- between 7 and 9 feet -- on the lanai of his Pinellas County home. https://t.co/FM79n76VPx— FOX 13 Tampa Bay (@FOX13News) March 27, 2021
He immediately called the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) but watched the gator while he and someone else waited for their arrival. Reporters said the reptile got loose from the table and decided to go for a swim in Kelly's pool.
"We were just sitting here having coffee just watching him swim around in the pool. He would come up here and rest on the steps, then sink to the bottom again," he remembered.
FWC officers were able to to get the reptile out of the pool safely. Because of the gator's size, they're planning on relocating the creature. Kelly described the vent as "unbelievable."
"Good start to a Friday morning, good weekend starter, got us up, that’s for sure," he added.
